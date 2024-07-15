This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: The European branch of our conspiracy is hosting a Community Weekend just outside Berlin, September 13-16, expected attendance ~250. See here for more information and see here to apply, base price €250 but discounts available.

2: Several people speculated that the recent Don Juan review was secretly by me. It wasn’t, but unrelatedly I have been working on a Don-Juan-related project, which I might show you at some point. I’m mentioning this now so that I don’t seem like I’m plagiarizing the (excellent) review.

3: And many people also enjoyed the Family That Couldn’t Sleep review. If you want to know the latest on prions, and especially on chronic wasting disease of deer, I recommend this blog post by my friend EukaryoteWrites: Will The Growing Deer Prion Epidemic Spread To Humans? Why Not?