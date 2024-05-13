This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: More meetups this week, including Athens, Chicago, Brooklyn, Grass Valley, and Houston. See the meetups post for more info.

2: The European branch of the conspiracy is hosting two camps for young people this year. There’s the traditional European Summer Program on Rationality, for 16-19 year olds from anywhere in the world, held August 15 - 25 in Oxford. And a new AI-focused camp, Program on AI And Reasoning, for 16-21 year olds, held July 29 - August 8 in Oxford. Everything is free by default except travel, and travel scholarships are available for those who need them. Application deadline May 19, warning that the application form involves some potentially time-consuming tasks.

3: Or, if you are unlucky enough to be an adult, the Center for AI Safety is running a virtual course on AI Ethics, Safety, and Society. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by the “virtual course” title, this has group sessions and graded projects. Apply by May 31.

4: And Lighthaven is still hosting two back-to-back conferences in Berkeley in late May early June, of which you are invited to both. First, Less Online, a conference for rationalists and rationalist-blog-readers, May 31 - June 2. I might have announced this before, but new guests since I last mentioned it include Patrick McKenzie, Agnes Callard, Kevin Simler, Cremieux, and Aella. Second, Manifest, a conference on prediction markets, June 7 - 9. I’ll be at both. Ticket prices go up midnight on Monday. If you want to meet the guests but can’t pay, there should be an ACX meetup at Lightcone around that time, which many guests will be attending and which will be free admission.