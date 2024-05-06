This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: More meetups this week in Helsinki, Waterloo, Sao Paulo, Raleigh-Durham, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, Barcelona, Montreal, Ottawa, Singapore, San Antonio, Denver, Warsaw. See the meetups post for more info. And note addition of Kaduna, Nigeria.

2: Robin Hanson and Richard Hanania have both responded to my posts on their work; I’ll probably have Highlights From The Comments threads where I discuss their responses further at some point.

3: Jason Crawford is sponsoring another progress studies blog-building fellowship, with advisors including Tyler Cowen and Andrej Karpathy.

4: I’ve gone through comment moderation backlog and banned seven more people. Remember, if someone makes a very bad comment, you can click the “. . .“ to the right of the comment and select Report from the drop-down menu. The wheels of justice may turn slowly (I check the moderation queue once every few months), but they grind exceeding small.