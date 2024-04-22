This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: More meetups this week: NYC, DC, Seattle, Atlanta, San Diego, Salt Lake, Madrid, Zurich, Hyderabad, Rio, Taipei. And a new meetup has been added for Zwolle. See the list for more information.

2: Possible correction by Natalia to my Lumina post: there might not have been three different trials, my objections here, Natalia’s response here. I am still confused by this situation, for the reasons discussed.

3: Some good third-party analyses of the survey, including Philosophy Bear on political orientation and altruism and sebjenseb on a bunch of things including joint hypermobility.