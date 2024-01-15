This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Last week I posted a subscribers-only book review of Cyropaedia. Several people commented that two days earlier, the Substack Mr. and Mrs. Psmith’s Bookshelf also reviewed the same book (the commenters politely omitted “and did a better job”). Highly recommended, whether you read my version or not.

2: Last year I bet that AI art generators would be able to handle some tough compositionality requests before 2025. There was widespread speculation that the latest generation (eg DALL-E2) had won this bet. Edwin Chen has tested them out, and says they’re not quite there.

3: The PIBBSS Fellowship asks me to remind you of their existence. They’re a 3-month fully-funded program in AI alignment. They take PhDs and postdocs from other fields "such as evolutionary bio, neuroscience, dynamical systems theory, economic/political/legal theory, and more" and help them work on a project "at the intersection of your own field and AI safety, under the mentorship of experienced AI alignment researchers". Learn more / apply here before the February 4 deadline.