I.

PEPFAR - a Bush initiative to send cheap AIDS drugs to Africa - has saved millions of lives and is among the most successful foreign aid programs ever. A Trump decision briefly put it “on pause”, although this seems to have been walked back; its current status is unclear but hopeful.

In the debate around this question, many people asked - is it really fair to spend $6 billion a year to help foreigners when so many Americans are suffering? Shouldn’t we value American lives more than foreign ones? Can’t we spend that money on some program that helps people closer to home?

This is a fun thing to argue about - which, as usual, means it’s a purely philosophical question unrelated to the real issue.

If you cancelled PEPFAR - the single best foreign aid program, which saves millions of foreign lives - the money wouldn’t automatically redirect itself to the single best domestic aid program which saves millions of American lives.

Instead, it would . . . well, technically it would sit unspent, because Congress earmarked it for PEPFAR, and the executive branch cannot re-earmark it. But probably something would happen, deals would be made, Congress would think the extra money when deciding how much deficit spending to do, and eventually it would in some sense go back into the general pot of all other federal spending - taking the pot from its current $1,500 billion dollars all the way to . . . $1,506 billion dollars. From there would go to the same kinds of programs that the rest of the pot goes to - like the Broadband Equity And Deployment Program, a $42 billion effort to give rural Americans Internet which, after endless delays, has failed to connect a single rural American.

Is it unfair to focus on BEAD and other especially bad programs? Shouldn’t we expect the average newfound dollar to be redirected to an average program? I think we should expect somewhere between average and worst. We should expect it to equal the worst program if government spending rationally picked the lowest-hanging fruit first (ie invested their first X dollars in the best program, the next Y dollars in the second-best program, and so on, always investing the marginal dollar in the best available program). We should expect it to equal the average program if the government has no idea what it’s doing and just funds random things based on what cable news show a Senator watched last night. In truth, it’s somewhere in between, so we should expect a newfound dollar to go to something in between an average program and the worst program.

When studying charities, Toby Ord found that of two randomly chosen charities, one will be (on average) 100x more effective than the other. Government programs aren’t charities, but common-sensically we might expect similar dynamics to apply, and for an unusually good program (like PEPFAR) to be 100x more efficient than one which is somewhere between average and worst.

(if this sounds common-sensically impossible, remember that PEPFAR probably saves ~250,000 lives/year, so a 100x efficacy difference would require a somewhat-worse-than-average 6 billion/year government program to save 2,500 American lives or do something equivalently good. When we average out the few really good ones that do much better with the massive amount of total waste, this sounds doesn’t sound like a crazy underestimate to me.)

Couldn’t people instead choose to redirect the saved money to the single best domestic program? I doubt it. If there was some adult in the room who could do this, why hasn’t money already been redirected to the single best domestic program? Why are we wasting money on non-best programs at all, when the best one is right there? I think an honest answer to this would involve admitting that the government is a mess not really under anyone’s control, such that you can’t guarantee PEPFAR money would be spent any more efficiently than any other money. So I think the original methodology - assuming it would go to other programs of approximately average effectiveness - is correct, and we can keep our 100x worse number.

So in a discussion of the ethics of canceling PEPFAR, I don’t think it’s enough to say that you care about Americans more than foreigners. You would have to care about Americans more than 100x more than foreigners. I doubt most people have a specific finite foreigner-to-American ratio which is more than 100x, so I think a belief in this category would effectively be saying that the lives of foreigners have zero value, at least from a government perspective.

In the end, I don’t think ratios are the right way to think about this. There’s a common problem across lots of moral philosophy where if we accept some category as having moral value at all and then try to do moral calculus with it, it quickly overwhelms everything else and makes our normal values meaningless. I don’t think there’s a good way to solve this, but I solve it by replacing value ratios with budgetary ratios for categories, ie we discharge whatever claim foreigners have to our charity by trying to spend 1% of the budget on foreign aid, as effectively as possible. I think this is a better solution than either ignoring foreigners in need completely, or declaring them to have literally zero value. I think if we spent 1% of the budget on effectively helping foreigners, PEPFAR would easily pass the bar for what we included.

II.

The debate du jour is over JD Vance’s invocation of ordo amoris, the classical Christian theory that you should value the life of your brother more than that of a complete stranger (while continuing to value both). I am not qualified to debate the doctrinal issues here, although I have seen smart Christians come out both for and against Vance’s interpretation.

But again, this is a distraction from any real issue! Oh, you should value the life of your brother more than a stranger? You don’t say? I’m hearing this for the first time! Now let’s kill five million foreign children to fund one sixth of a broadband boondoggle.

People did NOT interpret this tweet the way I was expecting, mea culpa, I will try not to argue using punchy sarcastic tweets from now on.

I am happy to “concede” that if you face a choice between saving a stranger and saving your brother, save your brother! Or your cousin, or your great-uncle, or your seven-times-great-grand-nephew-twice-removed. I’ll “concede” all of this, immediately, because it’s all fake; none of your relatives were ever in any danger. The only point of this whole style of philosophical discussion is so that you can sound wise as you say “Ah, but is not saving your brother more important than saving a complete stranger?” then doom five million complete strangers to death for basically no benefit while your brother continues to be a successful real estate agent in Des Moines.

In case this isn’t clear enough, my positions are: