It's time to narrow the 141 entries in the Non-Book Review Contest to about a dozen finalists. I can't read 141 reviews alone, so I need your help. Please pick as many as you have time for, read them, and rate them using this form.
Don’t read them in order! If you read them in order, I’ll have 1,000 votes on the first review, 500 on the second, and so on to none in the second half. Either pick a random review (thanks to Taymon for making a random-review-chooser script here) or scroll through the titles until you find one that catches your interest - you can see individual entries here (thanks to a reader for collating them):
Again, the rating form is here.
Thanks! You have until June 20, when I’ll count the votes and announce the finalists.
List of all reviews:
0th Dimension
11 Poetic Forms
A New Theodicy
A Review Of The Proposition: The Goat...
Adult Gymnastics
Alpha School
Airships
An American Football Game
Arbitraging Several Dozen Online Casinos
As Little As Possible
Bukele
Bishop's Castle
Bite Me: Teeth
Contrasting Reviews of Nine Countries
DALL-E
Dating Apps
The Disease
Death (Mata Hari, Princess Di, Joan of Arc)
Deja Vu
Earth
Einstein's World-View
Effective Altruism / Rationalism
Elon Musk's Engineering Algorithm
Feminism
Freedom of Speech
From Control Problem to RHLF
Gender
Google's Hiring Process
Human Sexuality
Identity
Islamic Geometric Patterns
Jacobitism
JFK Assassination Conspiracy Theories
Joan of Arc
Judaism
L'Ambroisie
Lesbian Fanfiction
Love
Lublin Castle
Mad Investor Chaos
Marriage
Martial Arts (Muay Thai/Jiu Jitsu)
Meditations on Moloch
Miniatur Wunderland
Museum of Science
My Childhood Television Set
My Father's Instant Mashed Potatoes
My Imagination
Nicotine As A Nootropic
North Korea
Of Mice, Mechanisms, And Dementia
On Taste
Orgy Review
Participation In Phase I Research
Permaculture
Pregnancy
Pure Mathematics
Pythia
Repairing A Father/Daughter Relationship
Rubbermaid Products
School (by DK)
Schools - A Review (by EN)
Scientific Peer Review
Sheldon Brown's Bicycle Technical Info
Sign-Tracking Sucks
State Of Competitive Debating (Unions) Address
Synanthropes
Tenga Arte Drape
Testosterone
The ACX Commentariat
The Drum Major Instinct
The Emperor Of All Maladies
The Internet That Might Have Been
The Life's Work Of Banerjee, Duflo, and Kremer
"The Origins Of Wokeness", by Paul Graham
The Metaethics of Joy, Suffering, and AI
The Men Are Not Alright
The Pebble, Jewel of the 1960 World Series
The Russo-Ukrainian War
The Sermon On The Mount
The Soul Of An Anti-Woke Intellectual
The Soul Of Karl Friston
The Spreadsheet
The Synaptic Plasticity And Memory Hypothesis
The Virality Project
The Watergate Affair
The World As A Whole
Time's Arrow
Toki Pona
Two Years Of Parenthood
Unordinary
US Census
vt/txt-convergence
We Should Never Have Gone To Mammoth Caves
Which Sports? Why Sports?
Summer Camp For Sluts / Young Swingers' Week
Zermelo-Fraenkel Set Theory
Baldur's Gate 3
Beating Balatro
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Call Of Duty's Campaigns
Disco Elysium (1, by EH)
Disco Elysium (2, by DC)
Face The Fear, Worldbuild The Future
Gacha Games
Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy
How Many Super Mario Games Are There
Pathologic Classic HD
The Last Of Us, Part II
The Witness
A Dance Remix Of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club"
Deathbed Ballads
Joanna Newsom: The Lyric
Simple Twist Of Fate
Sound Bathing
The Aphorism "Music Is The Universal Language Of Mankind"
The Three Stigmata Of Noel Scott Engel
Adolescence
Civil War
Detective Pikachu
Grave of the Fireflies
Inside
Kiki's Delivery Service
Knives Out
Love Island
My Neighbor Totoro Stage Show
Toby
Ollantay
Person of Interest
Phoenix Theatre at Great Northern Mall
Princess Mononoke
The Beginning After The End Of Humanity Circus
The Brutalist
The Future of Legal AI
The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya
The Zone Of Interest
She-Ra and the Princesses Of Power
Shrinking: Men
Silo
Skibidi Toilet
