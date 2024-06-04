Why: Because we’re having another round of spring meetups, and Berkeley is one of them. I’m signal-boosting this one because it’s usually our biggest, and because I hope to be able to attend.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 6:30 PM. Please ignore the other post that said 6, or else you’ll have a special 30 minute mini-meetup with all the other people who don’t check updates regularly.

Where: Lighthaven, 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.