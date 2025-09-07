Why: We’re having another round of fall meetups, and Berkeley is one of them. I’m signal-boosting this one because it’s usually our biggest, and because I plan to be there.

When: Tuesday, September 9, 6:30 PM, probably until 9:30 or so.

Where: Lighthaven, 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

Special guest this time is Sam Kriss, unless his commitment to attend was after the point in our conversation where he subtly shifted from fact to fiction.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.