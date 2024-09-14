Why: Because we’re having another round of fall meetups, and Berkeley is one of them. I’m signal-boosting this one because it’s usually our biggest, and because I hope to be able to attend.

When: Saturday, September 14, 3:00 PM. Yes, I forgot to post this until now and it’s tomorrow (maybe today by the time you’re reading this), sorry.

Where: Lighthaven, 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.