Thanks to the 5,981 people who took the 2024 Astral Codex Ten survey.

See the questions for the ACX survey

See the results from the ACX Survey (click “see previous responses” on that page)

I’ll be publishing more complicated analyses over the course of the next year, hopefully starting later this month. If you want to scoop me, or investigate the data yourself, you can download the answers of the 5500 people who agreed to have their responses shared publicly. Out of concern for anonymity, the public dataset will exclude or bin certain questions. If you want more complete information, email me and explain why, and I’ll probably send it to you.

Download the public data (.xlsx, .csv)

If you’re interested in tracking how some of these answers have changed over time, you might also enjoy reading the 2022 or 2020 survey results.