Zagreb Meetup This Friday
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I’ll be in Zagreb, Croatia this Friday. The local meetup group has offered to work with my schedule and hold their April meetup that evening. Here’s the information they gave me:
Contact: Dominik
Contact Info: dt[@]d11r[.]eu
Time: Friday, April 10th, 8:00 PM
Location: Grif Bar, Savska cesta 160, Zagreb. I’ll reserve a table (or tables). We’ll have a sign that’ll say ACX / LW / Rationality meetup, or some variation thereof.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQQQXR4+53
Group Link: You can contact me at dt@d11r.eu to be added to the Telegram group
Notes: RSVPs on LessWrong are desirable but not mandatory.
Looking forward to meeting some of you there.