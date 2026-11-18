I’m teaching at the Inkhaven blogging fellowship again this month. In my first class, I showed off terribly-written sentences and made the fellows analyze and improve them. Some were my own miscreations, some were Lyttle Lytton winners, and some came from the darkest abysses of the Internet. The audience’s favorite was overwrought description of women’s breasts from erotica (one person pointed out that my PDF reader’s Recent History tab helpfully displayed porn story titles while I presented on screen - why does a PDF reader even have a Recent History tab? - so I hope my humiliation helped educate you).

But I hear that Naomi Kanakia’s class was even spicier. She taught a course on “discourseposting”, which naturally descended into fiery discourse (Naomi Kanakia, you are WRONG about Discourseposting!!!, Inkhaven Fight Club). I didn’t get a chance to listen, so in the grand tradition of discourseposting, I’ll argue about it without having seen the source material.

Sticking to our porn theme, and in the spirit of The Last Psychiatrist: one way to classify sex is through its external manifestations: positions, toys, fetishes. But another is through which psychological need it fulfills. The need to feel wanted. The need to feel valuable. The need to dominate. The need to lose yourself. The need to reenact a traumatic childhood, only this time, the Other really loves you. In the same way, we can supplement our superficial categorizations of discourseposting with the types of writer-audience dynamic that make each post exist.

In an ideal world, writers would write to convince others, and audiences would read to learn something and change their minds. But few people enjoy trying to convince others, and even fewer enjoy reading with an open mind and letting themselves be convinced. The conjunction of the two is like that murder case where the guy with the getting-eaten-by-cannibals fetish was dating the guy with the cannibalism fetish and they both, uh, achieved gains from trade. There’s nothing physically impossible about it. It just requires the conjunction of two rare types of people. Sometimes you get this in the blogosphere, and it’s great. But you wouldn’t want to sustain a national publication off of it.

I usually support taking things at face value - better underpsychologize than overpsychologize - but some of the norms and genre conventions divide more naturally by guilty motive than innocent appearance, so we can go over these in more depth. Your best bet will be to keep track of who the intended audience is (rarely the person it’s addressed to!) and what it’s doing for them.

The Voxsplainer. Your audience is people who already agree with you, or who are overdetermined to agree with you once they know that the issue exists (e.g. anti-corporate leftists, being informed that some new corporation is also bad). Their psychological need is for a smart-sounding person to validate their opinion and tell them that it is factually based. You’ll know you fulfilled it because they’ll say something like “I always knew something like this was true, but you put it into words so eloquently.”

The Brutal Takedown. The same as the Voxsplainer, except appealing to the id instead of the superego. A smart-sounding person reassures their audience that their hatred is completely valid. Nobody has ever been so hateable as their enemies. “You thought Skub supporters were slimy, but you don’t know the half of it! The latest news shows that they’re death cultists who want you to undergo constant humiliation rituals as the price of living in America.”

The Brutal Takedown combines the comfort of black-and-white certainty, with the group bonding of sharing a common enemy, with the frisson that maybe some Skub supporter is reading along, feeling angry and triggered and ashamed. It carries an apocalyptic promise that it’s just a couple of days before the preference cascade starts, and all right-thinking people band together to exile Skub supporters from society forever and accord you high status for being so right about this.

The Marching Orders: Your audience is people who are less cool than you. Their psychological need is to learn what position the cool and powerful people support, so that they can be sure to hold it, and not end up in the scary position of taking the opposite side from cool powerful people.

They wouldn’t put it in these terms, exactly. But they forgot to develop the brain lobe that distinguishes “cool, powerful position” from “correct position”, so they need a little help figuring out what position is coolrect.

The Virtue Signal: Your psychological need is to signal that you’re a good person. You can’t take a genuinely controversial position wouldn’t help, because then the people who disagreed with you wouldn’t know you were good. But you can’t take an obviously popular position either, because nobody will applaud you for saying “People shouldn’t be murdered” or some similar pablum. So you need to find a position which feels controversial, but in fact is popular. Common solutions include attacking an obsolete position on its way out (“Some people say that homosexuality is evil, but I think it should be tolerated!”) a position which is popular in communities far away from yours (“Some people say we should institute sharia law, but I’m against that!”), or a position which is technically true but has such terrible vibes that nobody wants to stand up for it (“Some people say that intelligence matters a lot in life, but I believe it’s creativity which is really important!”)

Your audience is people with the same psychological need, who are less good at finding seemingly-controversial-but-actually-popular positions, and are happy to mooch off your work by agreeing that you are so, so brave.

The Revenge Killing: Your psychological need is that somebody else has insulted you, probably incidentally while trying one of the maneuvers above. Your goal is to retaliate by proving they are more wrong than anyone has ever been before. Your audience’s psychological need is to get vicarious pleasure out of your victory, same as they would if their hometown sports team beat their bitter rival.

The One-Level-Higher-Than-You: Some people claim to be anti-Skub. Little do they know that anti-Skubness, as it currently exists, is itself a form of Skub, a loyal opposition created to distract people from the true points at issue. Here are 86,000 words that will give you a completely new worldview which lets you transcend the Skub/Anti-Skub dichotomy and confront the people who are really in charge.

Your psychological need is to look smarter than everyone else. Your audience’s psychological need is to feel smarter than everyone else. Taking one side or the other of a two-sided issue feels conformist, boring, unsophisticated. Going One Level Higher annoys everyone equally, which is almost as good as not being annoying at all!

The Slatepitch: Courtesy of Matt Yglesias. The Slatepitch is something unpopular yet trivial, like “Why owning a pet makes you a bad person”, or “Adultery is good, actually”. Your psychological need, as the writer, is to get clicks. Your audience’s psychological need is that they get to feel superior to it - no matter their actual station in life, they are, briefly, an Ordinary Red-Blooded American who gets to puncture the ridiculous pretensions of the elites. I previously parodied these with the fake publication ‘Giving Middle-Aged Women Who Have Ruined Their Lives With Terrible Relationship Decisions A Platform To Recommend Those Decisions To Others, And People Obviously Notice The Contradiction And Post About It To Dunk On Us, But Actually They’re Only Taking Us Viral And In Fact That Was Our Strategy All Along, Ha Ha!’ Magazine. Yglesias is less long-winded than I am, and just name-dropped Slate.

The True Contrarian: Your psychological need is that for some reason, you hold a belief which it satisfies everyone else’s psychological needs to beat up. On the receiving end, you get a +5 bonus to Insight, letting you easily discern all the unvirtuous and non-epistemic motives of your attackers. You have thoughts like “If only I would state my beliefs clearly and unapologetically, people would stop using me as a punching bag and take me seriously.”

Your audience is everyone else whose psychological need it is to beat you up, because now they finally have a concrete target. The virtue signaler can prove that they’re not just falsely laundering a universally-popular belief as controversial. The Voxsplainer can eloquently tell people why you are wrong. The Brutal Takedown writer can grant their readers catharsis by turning you into the scapegoat for everything wrong with the world. The Slatepitcher can use you as camouflage and pretend they’re a true contrarian too. Everyone is happy, except that your “if only I would state my beliefs…people would stop using me as a punching bag” thesis gets proven more wrong than anything has ever been before.

The Inkhaven Post: The writer’s psychological need is that they have to write 500 words per day or get kicked out. Your audience’s psychological need is that they are your writing teacher who gets paid to read your work. The content is underdetermined by this relationship, and can be anything at all. Try to stay entertaining!