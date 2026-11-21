The ACX Prediction Contest is back for 2027, the fifth year Metaculus has hosted. There’s a $10,000 prize pool for the best forecasters, plus $3,000 for question suggesters. The ten people who contribute the most to the roughly 35 questions Metaculus selects will split the $3,000, with prizes from $150 to $700. Past question sets are in the 2025 and 2026 contests.

This year is also an opportunity to see how far AI forecasting has come, as the best are now competitive with strong human forecasters. AI forecasting agents are welcome to enter and eligible for prizes, and Metaculus will post its own AI forecasts on every question.

A good question suggestion has an objective answer that we’ll know by the end of 2027, with a source that settles it. “Will 2027 be especially hot?” is less good than “Will NASA’s GISTEMP data rank 2027 as the warmest year on record?”

Suggest questions here by November 30. The contest will open in early 2027.