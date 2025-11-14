ACX has been co-running a forecasting contest with Metaculus for the past few years. Lately the “co-running” has drifted towards them doing all the work and giving me credit, but that’s how I like it! Last year’s contest included more than 4500 forecasters predicting on 33 questions covering US politics, international events, AI, and more.

They’re preparing for this year’s contest, and currently looking for interesting questions. These could be any objective outcome that might or might not happen in 2026, whose answer will be known by the end of the year. Not “Will Congress do a good job?”, but “Will Congress’ approval rating be above 40% on December 1, 2026?”. Or, even better, “Will Congress’ approval rating be above 40% according to the first NYT Congressional Approval Tracker update to be published after December 1, 2026?”. Please share ideas for 2026 forecast questions here. The top ten question contributors will win prizes from $150 to $700. You can see examples of last year’s questions here (click on each one for more details).

This year’s contest will also include AI bots, who will compete against the humans and one another for prizes of their own. To learn more about building a Metaculus forecasting bot, see here.

I’ll keep you updated on when the contest begins.