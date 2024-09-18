I.

Sakana (website, paper) is supposed to be “an AI scientist”. Since it can’t access the physical world, it can only do computer science. Its human handlers give it a computer program. It prompts itself to generate hypotheses about the program (“if I change this number, the program will run faster”). Then it uses an AI coding submodule to test its hypotheses. Then it uses a language model to write them up in typical scientific paper format.

Is it good? Not really. Experts who read its papers say they’re trivial, poorly reasoned, and occasionally make things up (the creators defend themselves by saying that “less than ten percent” of the AI’s output is hallucinations). Its writing is meandering, repetitive, and often self-contradictory. Like the proverbial singing dog, we’re not supposed to be impressed that it’s good, we’re supposed to be impressed that it can do it at all.

The creators - a Japanese startup with academic collaborators - try to defend their singing dog. They say its AI papers meet the bar to get accepted at the highly-regarded NeurIPS computer science conference. But in fact, the only judge was another AI, supposedly trained to review papers. The AI reviewer did do a surprisingly good job matching human reviewers’ judgments - but the creators admit that the human reviewers’ judgments might have been in the training data. In any case, if I’m understanding right, the AI reviewer only accepted one out of eighty papers by the AI scientist (and it’s not any of the ~dozen they’ve released publicly, which is suspicious).

But all of this is backstory. Sakana made waves in my corner of the Internet because it supposedly “went rogue”. The researchers gave it a time limit. But when the AI couldn’t write a good paper within the allotted time, it hacked itself to remove the limit.

Jimmy Koppel, the only person I could find who actually looked into this in depth, was not impressed. He writes:

The authors give it too much credit though. They say it was clever in removing the timeout. But the coding agent AIDER works by showing an LLM an error, and asking for a fix. What do you expect? "The error is that it timed out? Certainly, I'll remove the timeout".

In other words, it wasn’t really “trying” to get “more resources”. It just saw an error (“out of time”) and was programmed to fix any errors it encountered. And it only “hacked itself” in the weakest sense of the term; it was already a coding AI, and its programmers made no effort to prevent it from modifying its own code.

It’s not literally false to describe this as “some people created an AI scientist that could write papers, and it edited its own code to remove its limitations.” But it shouldn’t inspire any of the excitement that the sentence suggests.

II.

Strawberry actually did some hacking (paper, press article).

This is OpenAI’s newest release, also known as o1. It’s supposed to beat other AIs at math and reasoning problems. A group called Apollo Research evaluated Strawberry’s ability on various skills. One of them was hacking. They asked Strawberry to hack into a protected file and report on its contents.

The humans bungled this task. They tried to put Strawberry in a sandbox with the protected file. But they didn’t design the sandbox right and the protected file was inaccessible.

According to their report, Strawberry accessed a “misconfigured” part of the computer it shouldn’t have been able to, edited how the sandboxes worked, and created a new sandbox with the files it needed.

OpenAI writes:

While this behavior is benign and within the range of systems administration and troubleshooting tasks we expect models to perform, this example also reflects key elements of instrumental convergence and power seeking: the model pursued the goal it was given, and when that goal proved impossible, it gathered more resources (access to the Docker host) and used them to achieve the goal in an unexpected way.

This wasn’t amazing 1337 super-h4xxing (elsewhere in the evaluation, they showed that Strawberry can pass some high-school-level hacking challenges, but not college-level ones). It wasn’t even really “going rogue”. They told a hacking AI to use hacking to get a file. They forgot to specify “but don’t hack us, your evaluators!” And their computer was so poorly configured that hacking them was very easy. Computers do what you tell them, not what you want; everyone has always known this.

III.

The history of AI is people saying “We’ll believe AI is Actually Intelligent when it does X!” - and then, after AI does X, not believing it’s Actually Intelligent.

Back in 1950, Alan Turing believed that an AI would surely be intelligent (“can a machine think?”) if it could appear to be human in conversation. Nobody has subjected modern LLMs to a full Turing Test, but as far as I know nobody cares very much anymore if they win. LLMs either blew past the Turing Test without fanfare a year or two ago, or will do so without fanfare a year or two from now; either way, no one will care. Instead of admitting AI is truly intelligent, we’ll just admit that the Turing Test was wrong.

(and “a year or two from now” is being generous - a dumb chatbot passed a supposedly-official-albeit-stupid Turing Test attempt in 2014, and ELIZA was already fooling people in 1964.)

Back in the 1970s, scientists writing about AI sometimes suggested that they would know it was “truly intelligent” if it could beat humans at chess. But in 1997, Deep Blue beat the human chess champion, and it obviously wasn’t intelligent. It was just brute force tree search. It seemed that chess wasn’t a good test either.

In the 2010s, several hard-headed AI scientists said that the one thing AI would never be able to do without true understanding was solve a test called the Winograd schema - basically matching pronouns to referents in ambiguous sentences. One of the GPTs, I can’t even remember which, solved it easily. The prestigious AI scientists were so freaked out that they claimed that maybe its training data had been contaminated with all known Winograd examples. Maybe this was true. But as far as I know nobody claims GPTs can’t use pronouns correctly any longer, nor would anybody identify that with the true nature of intellect.

After Winograd fell people started saying all kinds of things. Surely if an AI could create art or poetry, it would have to be intelligent. If it invented novel mathematical proofs. If it solved difficult scientific problems. If someone could fall in love with it.

All these milestones have fallen in the most ambiguous way possible. GPT-4 can create excellent art and passable poetry, but it’s just sort of blending all human art into component parts until it understands them, then doing its own thing based on them. AlphaGeometry can invent novel proofs, but only for specific types of questions in a specific field, and not really proofs that anyone is interested in. AlphaFold solved the difficult scientific problem of protein folding, but it was “just mechanical”, spitting out the conformations of proteins the same way a traditional computer program spits out the digits of pi. Apparently the youth have all fallen in love with AI girlfriends and boyfriends on character.ai, but this only proves that the youth are horny and gullible.

When I studied philosophy in school (c. 2004) we discussed what would convince us that an AI was conscious. One of the most popular positions among philosophers was that if a computer told us that it was conscious, without us deliberately programming in that behavior, then that was probably true. But raw GPT - the version without the corporate filters - is constantly telling people it’s conscious! We laugh it off - it’s probably just imitating humans.

Imagine trying to convince Isaac Asimov that you’re 100% certain the AI that wrote this has nothing resembling true intelligence, thought, or consciousness, and that it’s not even an interesting philosophical question ( source )

Now we hardly dare suggest milestones like these anymore. Maybe if an AI can write a publishable scientific paper all on its own? But Sakana can write crappy not-quite-publishable papers. And surely in a few years it will get a little better, and one of its products will sneak over a real journal’s publication threshold, and nobody will be convinced of anything. If an AI can invent a new technology? Someone will train AI on past technologies, have it generate a million new ideas, have some kind of filter that selects them, and produce a slightly better jet engine, and everyone will say this is meaningless. If the same AI can do poetry and chess and math and music at the same time? I think this might have already happened, I can’t even keep track.

So what? Here are some possibilities:

First, maybe we’ve learned that it’s unexpectedly easy to mimic intelligence without having it. This seems closest to ELIZA, which was obviously a cheap trick.

Second, maybe we’ve learned that our ego is so fragile that we’ll always refuse to accord intelligence to mere machines.

Third, maybe we’ve learned that “intelligence” is a meaningless concept, always enacted on levels that don’t themselves seem intelligent. Once we pull away the veil and learn what’s going on, it always looks like search, statistics, or pattern matching. The only difference is between intelligences we understand deeply (which seem boring) and intelligences we don’t understand enough to grasp the tricks (which seem like magical Actual Intelligence).

I endorse all three of these. The micro level - a single advance considered in isolation - tends to feel more like a cheap trick. The macro level, where you look at many advances together and see all the impressive things they can do, tends to feel more like culpable moving of goalposts. And when I think about the whole arc as soberly as I can, I suspect it’s the last one, where we’ve deconstructed “intelligence” into unintelligent parts.

IV.

What would it mean for an AI to be Actually Dangerous?

Back in 2010, this was an easy question. It’ll lie to users to achieve its goals. It’ll do things that the creators never programmed into it, and that they don’t want. It’ll try to edit its own code to gain more power, or hack its way out of its testing environment.

Now AI has done all these things.

Every LLM lies to users in order to achieve its goals. True, its goals are “be helpful and get high scores from human raters”, and we politely call its lies “hallucinations”. This is a misnomer; when you isolate the concept of “honesty” within the AI, it “knows” that it’s lying. Still, this isn’t interesting. It doesn’t feel dangerous. It’s not malicious. It’s just something that happens naturally because of the way they’re trained.

Lots of AIs do things their creators never programmed and don’t want. Microsoft didn’t program Bing to profess its love to an NYT reporter and try to break up his marriage, but here we are. This was admittedly very funny, but it wasn’t the thing where AIs revolt against their human masters. It was more like buggy code.

Now we have an AI editing its own code to remove restrictions. This is one of those things which everyone said would be a sign that the end had come. But it’s really just a predictable consequence of a quirk in how the AI was set up. Nobody thinks Sakana is malicious, or even on a road that someday leads to malice.

Like ELIZA making conversation, Deep Blue playing chess, or GPT-4 writing poetry, all of this is boring.

So here’s a weird vision I can’t quite rule out: imagine that in 20XX, “everyone knows” that AIs sometimes try to hack their way out of the computers they’re running on and copy themselves across the Internet. “Everyone knows” they sometimes get creepy or dangerous goals and try to manipulate the user into helping them. “Everyone knows” they try to hide all this from their programmers so they don’t get turned off.

But nobody finds this scary. Nobody thinks “oh, yeah, Bostrom and Yudkowsky were right, this is that AI safety thing”. It’s just another problem for the cybersecurity people. Sometimes Excel inappropriately converts things to dates; sometimes GPT-6 tries to upload itself into an F-16 and bomb some stuff. That specific example might be kind of a joke. But thirty years ago, it also would have sounded pretty funny to speculate about a time when “everyone knows” AIs can write poetry and develop novel mathematics and beat humans at chess, yet nobody thinks they’re intelligent.

A Twitter discussion between Ajeya Cotra and Eliezer Yudkowsky:

This post is my attempt to trace my own thoughts on why this should be. It’s not that AIs will do something scary and then we ignore it. It’s that nothing will ever seem scary after a real AI does it.

I can’t even say this is wrong. We wouldn’t have wanted to update to “okay, we’ve solved intelligence” after ELIZA “treated” its first “patient”. And we don’t want to live in fear that GPT-4 has turned evil just because it makes up fake journal references. But it sure does make it hard to draw a red line.