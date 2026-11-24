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1: In The AI Forecasting Agenda, I mentioned three AI forecasting companies. My goal was to name everyone in the space and not play favorites, but this field is moving so fast that I inevitably missed someone, and in this case it was Cassi, a British startup which is currently the top-ranked AI on Metaculus’ leaderboard. The Cassi team kindly wrote a post responding to my agenda - most notably, they are pretty confident in their conditional forecasts and say they’re already providing them to institutional paid customers.

If you’re another AI forecasting startup I forgot to mention, feel free to get in touch with me at scott@slatestarcodex.com. Again, I’m not trying to play favorites (although companies that give me free demo access are naturally more likely to have results from their products mentioned in posts).