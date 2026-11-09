This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Comment of the week: “Astronomer here. It’s absolutely untrue that there are millions of WOW signals.”

2: There will be marches in favor of an AI treaty this Saturday (11/14) in major cities across the US, Canada, and France, including San Francisco and DC. See here for more information.