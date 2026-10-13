This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetup updates: Stanford EA is changing from October 13 to October 25.

2: ACX grantee Legal Impact For Chickens announces that they have a 1:1 donation match available for donations above $25 until October 31.

3: AI alignment research group AFFINE is holding another seminar/full-time residency January 4 - 29 in Portugal. Attendance is free, travel costs are covered, and there is a $1000 stipend. More info / apply here. AFFINE works within the “agent foundations” paradigm; I recommend having a good understanding of the pros and cons of doing research within this school before applying.