This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Longview Philanthropy is hiring a director of operations and COO. They are a nonprofit that advises major donors and makes grants in AI safety and nuclear weapons policy and wants to scale from 35 to 70 employees; they want their COO to run the scaling, and are looking for applicants with experience scaling an organization of that size. No AI safety or philanthropy background required. Berkeley, DC, NYC, or London, with visa sponsorship in the US and UK. Total comp $165K - $264K+ for Director of Operations and $220K - $330K+ for COO. Apply here, applications close Sunday September 6.

2: When I wrote about my AI opinions, I invited readers to take a survey to see how their own opinions stacked up. Here are the results: