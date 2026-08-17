Open Thread 447
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This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: AI Security Bootcamp is running another (very timely) cohort, and has asked me to signal-boost them again. They are an “intensive program for security professionals shaping how we secure emerging AI systems”. In-person in San Francisco, October 4-10, tuition and accommodation are free for acceptees. Apply at https://aisb.dev/sf26/ .
2: I previously signal-boosted Obsolete, Garrison Lovely’s upcoming book explaining AI existential risk from AI from a left-wing perspective. He’s asked me to update - the best location to preorder is now the book’s Amazon page.