Open Thread 444
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This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Comment of the week: some etymology detectives challenge Jeremy Bentham’s priority in coining various words and prefixes; the strongest counterclaim comes from Quentin Murphy, who finds examples of the self- prefix from the 17th century.
2: The Huggingface incident has brought a possible AI pause - or slowdown, or even a short break for breathing room - into the Overton window (first tweet by OpenAI researcher, second by pro-pause activist).
If you want to monitor the situation more closely, MIRI has a newish Substack called StopWatch where they discuss daily developments in the field (it’s also a podcast). I’ve added it to my blogroll.