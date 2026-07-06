This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: grantmaking.ai has launched a $1M round offering grants of $5k to $50k for projects aimed at reducing existential risk from AI. The platform is a public repository of all AI safety funding opportunities where the community can share evaluations and donors can coordinate funding. Whether you want to apply, contribute reviews, or explore the database, you can participate here before the July 13th priority deadline.

2: StopTheRace.AI is holding another protest at San Francisco AI company offices on Saturday, July 11. Their demand is still that AI company CEOs publicly commit to pausing AI development if all other major companies, including the Chinese, do the same (two companies, Google DeepMind and Anthropic, have already suggested they might be in favor of this; the protest asks them to turn this into a public commitment). See here for more information and here to RSVP. Participants are about half from our conspiracy and half from random anti-data-center-type groups, which I think is how this basically has to work, so don’t be surprised if you run into the latter.

3: I said that I’d start posting book reviews last week, then got distracted by my family’s July 4th celebrations and forgot. I’ll start this week.