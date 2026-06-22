This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: The Future of Life Foundation, which unconvincingly denies being part of our conspiracy, asks me to signal-boost their Epistemic Case Study Competition. Prizes up to $50K for finding “the best workflows and methodologies for using AI to produce reliable, trustworthy knowledge bases, grounded in real-world cases”. If you have a difficult controversial question (”is eating eggs healthy?”) what set of AI tools, prompts, pipelines, human interventions, etc can you combine to be most likely to get a correct answer? Deadline July 19, learn more here.

2: More ACX grantee results: Eli Elster describes his research on psilocybin use in Lesotho.

3: New York primary election is this Tuesday. The South Manhattan congressional primary has somehow turned into a proxy war between different Silicon Valley AI factions. ACX supports the pro-safety faction, and so continues to urge readers to vote for Alex Bores.

4: Thanks to everyone who voted for Book Review finalists. I’ll try to have results by next Open Thread.