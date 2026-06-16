This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX grantee Austin Chen (Manifold, Mox, Manifund, etc) is launching Surplus, a new Y-Combinator-like incubator for public good EA-adjacent software products (epistemics, community infrastructure, good sites on xrisk, etc). They’ll select ten founders to get free mentorship, office space, and a $100K seed investment. Applications are due June 24, program runs July 27 - October 16.

2: Reminder that ACX and the broader rationalist/EA movement endorse Alex Bores for Congress (Manhattan district, early voting open now, main election June 23) for various reasons including him being this cycle’s most AI-safety-pilled candidate. The election is currently neck-and-neck, and ACX commenter Peter Wildeford has put together a document on how you can help - the simplest thing you can do is call your friends in Manhattan and suggest they vote for him.

3: ACX grantee 1DaySooner continues hiring for its new Clinical Trial Abundance program, which seeks to reduce the cost of health evidence and extract more value from the evidence we have. Two roles are open: a Program Director and a Partnership Lead. Both are full-time and remote but based in DC.

4: This is your last day to vote on finalists for the ACX Book Review Contest!