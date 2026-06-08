Open Thread 437
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This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: AI Security Bootcamp is a fully-funded program intended to help people get into AI-related cybersecurity. The current cohort will be in Las Vegas, August 2-8. Apply here.
2: More detail now available on opposing the Save Our Bacon Act, which would ban most state animal-welfare and anti-farmed-animal-cruelty laws. Bentham’s Bulldog has a post making the case against here, and Dwarkesh Patel here. If you’re interested in pushing back can find your senators here, and there’s a script for calling them here. And opponents of the bill are uniting behind the American Meat Producers Association, a group of pro-animal-welfare small farmers; if you want to help financially, you can donate to their ad campaign here. Calls and donations are both pretty time-sensitive, and doing it this week would be much better than waiting.