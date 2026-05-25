Open Thread 435
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This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Thanks to everyone who sent in a book review contest entry. I’ll have finalist voting up within a week or two.
2: 80,000 Hours, an effective altruist career advice organization, is publishing their book 80,000 Hours: How To Have A Fulfilling Career That Does Good. Along with talking about how to most effectively do good, it also discusses which careers are most likely to be automated by AI soonest (and I trust Ben to have high-quality thinking on this topic). Release date is tomorrow, but if you’re fast you can preorder today for special bonuses.
3: I filled out my early ballot for the California primary election (Alameda County); if you’re interested you can find my choices and explanations here.