This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: New book coming out soon, this time from the leftward side of our conspiracy, Garrison Lovely’s Obsolete: The AI Industry’s Trillion Dollar Race To Replace You - And How To Stop It. Pre-orders especially helpful for media reasons, you know the deal by now.

2: MNX, a real-money prediction market descended from ACX grantee Manifold, asks me to advertise a job opening:

MNX is looking for an experienced trader to manage our liquidity vault. Tasks include pricing and market-making equity perps, AI-focused prediction markets, and compute. Competitive salary + equity + carry on vault profits. Reach out to {∂^2V/∂S^2}@mnx.fi.

3: Nikita Sokolsky continues to help me research Fatima. He has a request for Portuguese ACX readers:

Buy Volume 3 of Critical Documentation of Fatima, which is AFAIK only in stock in this Portuguese store: https://ourfatima.com/products/critical-documentation-of-fatima?variant=39910159843460 The problem: the website images are mixed up. Currently, Volume 3 has an image of Volume 4 - and Volume 1 has an image of Volume 3. Do not try ordering either Volume 1 or Volume 3! I’ve done that and still don’t have Volume 3! Instead, if you speak Portuguese, please call the monastery/book store and ask them to sell you Volume 3. Sadly, they weren’t responsive to my emails, so calling is likely the only way. Once you have Volume 3, the cheapest next step is to mail it to https://overnight-scanning.eu/ to digitize into PDF. Once you have the PDF, email it to scott@slatestarcodex.com.

I’ll give a free lifetime subscription to whoever accomplishes this - but if you’re interested, email me first so I can confirm that nobody else has beaten you to it. UPDATE: Someone has already volunteered to help, thank you!

4: ACX grantee Devansh Mehta asks me to advertise “an ongoing [data science] competition at the Ethereum Foundation to predict the value of open-source repositories for Ethereum”. There are $20,000 in prizes for winning forecasters, and the results will be used to distribute $350,000 to open-source projects. For more, see Contest I (relative values of repos), Contest II (originality of repos), Contest III (relative value of dependencies), the related prediction market, and the data used to resolve earlier versions of the competitions.

5: Roots of Progress (progress studies, history of technology, related economic and policy topics) is running another blog-building fellowship. Mentors include Tyler Cowen, Alice Evans, Eli Dourado, etc. See here for more information.

6: ACX Grantee spartacus.app is a conditional-commitment platform for coordination problems: pledges, legislative mobilization, and similar “I’d commit if enough others did” cases. They’re working on a grant application due this Wednesday and looking for non-binding letters of intent for organizations interested in his product. If you run an AI safety, governance, researcher coordination, or labor AI org with a real coordination problem, contact Jordan at jordan@spartacus.app. He'll turn a draft LOI around in hours. Time-sensitive, needs responses by Tuesday morning.