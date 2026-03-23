This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX grantee hyperstition.ai is holding a contest to find who can generate the best AI fiction. Free compute for all entries plus $10,000 prize for the winner. More information here, deadline April 1.

2: The CORDA Democracy Fellowship asks me to signal-boost them. They are:

…a new fellowship bringing together researchers, builders, and practitioners to work on democratic resilience with a focus on its overlap with AI safety. It is an 8-week part-time program and we have 20 projects open for applications right now; topics cover AI governance, surveillance reform, deliberative democracy, and whistleblower protection with mentors from Harvard, ETH, MATS, AI:FAR, etc. Applications close March 30th

I think this is an important cause area, but I’ve never heard of this exact organization before and can’t explicitly vouch for them, so do your own research.