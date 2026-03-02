Open Thread 423
...
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: ACX Grantee Stephen Grugett (of Manifold Markets) wants me to announce his latest project: MNX, “a decentralized futures exchange targeting sophisticated traders and focused on the AI economy”. It’s a real-money platform where traders who want to hedge their AI plays can bet on benchmark progress, compute prices, etc. Announcement here, testnet here.
2: I think I got my tone wrong on last week’s Open Thread and made people think I was condemning the Harper’s article that mentioned me. I actually liked it and was just trying to clarify a few points. Please don’t get angry about it on my behalf. So as to not make things worse, I’ll banish further discussion of this to a comment.