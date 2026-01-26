Open Thread 418
1: Inkhaven was a blogging residency/bootcamp/program in Berkeley last November. The conceit was that residents had to write one post per day for thirty days, or else get kicked out without a refund. I ran some sessions, and so did other people you might recognize like Gwern, Zvi, Ozy, Aella, and Scott Aaronson. People seemed to like it (average rating 8/10, see also reflections here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, etc; when you make forty people write every day, you sure do end up with a lot of written reflections on the experience). They’re doing it again this April, and you’re invited to apply. You’ll need ~$3,500 (some scholarships available) and a month free. I plan to help again. Application deadline March 1.
2: ACX grantee Aerolamp manufactures far-UVC lamps that kill airborne germs (but are safe for humans and animals). Place them in a heavily-trafficked area, and infections won’t spread from person to person because the germs will get zapped before they can reach a new host. The utopian dream is that nobody will have to worry about indoor gatherings during the next COVID-scale pandemic; more practically, companies and schools could use them to reduce sick days. In order to build buzz/awareness, Aerolamp will be giving away free lamps (~$500 value) to anyone with an appropriate location (they’re imagining coworking spaces and group houses, but maybe you have better ideas) who’s willing to display an included poster and take a customer survey. If you’re in this category, then apply here for your free Aerolamp DevKit.