This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: New subscriber-only post, Sell Me This Pen, a set of ultrashort stories based on the classic sales interview question.

2: In the old days, SSC was proud to advertise Triplebyte, a company that that helped guide software engineers through the job application process, most notably by doing a single first-round coding interview trusted by all their corporate partners. Triplebyte pivoted so many times that it became something else entirely and eventually fell apart. Some of the old employees have asked me to advertise that they’re trying to resurrect the original vision at Otherbranch (though they stress that they don’t have formal rights to any Triplebyte IP, that they have a different founder, etc). They’re mostly asking me to advertise this job listing for a technical sourcer, but are always interested in hearing from coders seeking jobs and employers seeking coders.

3: We’re having an ACX Grants meetup in SF this coming Saturday. All grantees should have gotten an email with the details. If you’re a grantee and you didn’t get an email, contact austin@manifund.org. If you were a judge or a funder, then you’re not required or even expected to come, and I didn’t mass-email you, but you’re welcome to come if you want to meet some of the people you helped - contact the same address. And if you’re a VC or grantmaker who likes throwing money at wild projects, or otherwise think you would make a good addition to the event, then you can contact Austin too.