1: If you’re wondering what Lars Doucet (ACX grantee, Georgism writer) has been up to lately, his Center for Land Economics has an End Of Year Report. Or if you prefer video, his Land Value Tax Live presentation.

2: Q&A with California legislator and Congressional candidate Scott Wiener this Thursday, focusing on his AI safety agenda. Mox co-working space in SF, doors open at 5, open to the general public. Get tickets here if you’re interested.

3: Another December charity fundraiser, Philosophers Against Malaria.

4: The Fatima discussion successfully nerd-sniped ACX reader Nikita Sokolsky, who’s been doing great work finding, digitizing, and translating other sources I didn’t have access to. Here’s his version of Critical Documentation Volume 4 (he wanted Volume 3, but they sent him 4 by mistake; he hopes to get 3 later). Here are his versions of some Portuguese-language books. And here is (an AI-assisted version of) his own speculations.