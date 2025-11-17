This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: A few months ago, I advertised a CBT-for-insomnia company called Sheep-Sleep here. I’m very interested in learning more about how well it works. If you tried it based on my recommendation, or for any other reason, can you send me an email at scott[at]slatestarcodex[dot]com and tell me how it’s going?

2: Big EA funder Open Philanthropy is looking for more AI safety grantmakers to help direct $100 million to the best alignment research. Ideal candidates will have familiarity with the field, high technical literacy, and good judgment. Compensation is $125K - $285K++ depending on role/level/experience, remote work possible but SF Bay location preferred, US visa sponsorship possible, application deadline is November 24th. See here for more.

3: ACX Grantee Growth Teams works on developing-country economic growth; their latest work is exploring export booms. They write: “Export-led growth isn’t rare or unattainable–it’s happened again and again, across regions and industries...but often these cases and the stories behind them are not commonly known, even by international development experts. We created the Export Boom Atlas to document these export booms – what happened and the key factors that spurred growth.”