This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

1: Thanks to everyone who applied to ACX Grants. I still hope to inform winners by October 1. This remains a goal but not a promise.

2: I am wondering about the prevalence of a certain thing and would like to run a survey on it. But if I tell you what it is, then there will be selection bias, since people involved with the thing will be more likely to take a survey about it. So please decide whether you feel like taking a survey, and if so take this one. Once you click on the link you’re committed to taking it whether you think it’s relevant to you or not, and you can’t tell anyone else what it’s about. Don’t worry, it will take less than five minutes, maybe less than one minute if it’s not relevant to you. Yes, I am aware that selection bias is still possible, and I have some hare-brained plans to get around it.

3: Thanks to everyone who posted comments on the dating review (except for people who posted bad comments, who I have banned). I think the prize for the most ACX-stereotype-fulfilling response is this person who is using it as an AI benchmark. Since there was a spirited debate about the author, I’ve created a prediction market here.

4: Thanks to everyone who posted comments on the amyloid review. Chris Strutheo has created a prediction market here about whether the author’s bet will pan out. This time the most ACX-stereotype-fulfilling response is the nominative determinism angle: