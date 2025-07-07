This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Highlights from the comments on this month’s links:
Higher motherhood penalty for daughters than sons: How does family size contribute?
Flaws in the “expert consensus on social media’s effects” study.
Allan Shivers “did not beat himself” in the 1952 election (even though he did run against himself and win).
Testosterone: general enhancement, or deficiency correction? (see also here)
Cremieux responds to Lexer on lead. And Peter Miller on lead.
Meir Brooks on labor force participation vs. fertility.
2: New subscriber-only post: Using AI To Research The Missing Heritability Post. "An unprecedented combination of brilliant and mendacious; too useful to avoid but too unstable to fully trust."
