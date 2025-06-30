This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Good comments on the Alpha School review:

2: A reader is looking to speak with people who have FDA regulatory experience (regulatory affairs, quality assurance, etc.) for a project. They are building a tool to help life science labs generate compliant documentation for submissions like INDs or 510(k)s, and want to get feedback from experts on the real-world pain points of regulatory work. If you have this background and are open to a brief chat, please contact at ankit@clioapp.ai