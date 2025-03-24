This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Tabula Bio (including Michael Poon from polygenic screening work, Ammon Bartram from Triplebyte, etc) is working on frontier foundation models in genomics. They’ve outlined their theses at the link and are looking for ML people who think the future of genomics is in statistical methods rather than expert systems.