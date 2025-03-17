This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: LessOnline, an annual gathering of the online rationalist community, is happening again this year, May 30 - June 1 in Berkeley, $450 for tickets. If you can’t make the main event, there will probably be an adjacent (free) ACX meetup, exact time to be announced.

2: My father has written and self-published a book about his life and experiences on medical missions:

It purports to be a “memoir” but struggles to resist turning into a lecture on lots of interesting facts about medicine - which is also what living with my father is like, so good job memoiring, I guess. Whoever chooses this for the next book review contest will win automatically (not really).