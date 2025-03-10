This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Newspeak House is a center of the London rationalist community. It describes itself as “an independent residential college since 2015” teaching “a one year course on Introduction To Political Technology” which is “designed to support mid-career technologists to develop a holistic understanding of the civic landscape in the UK, in order to found groundbreaking new projects or seek strategic positions in key institutions”. Given the name this all sounds slightly sinister, but next year’s course is open and you can sign up here.

2: Thanks to everyone who went to the PEPFAR protest on Friday. Reports from the front say that everything went well, although I am told that at least one person mangled the “Let’s fight AIDS! Let’s save babies!” chant into “Let’s fight babies!” If you have more effort to spare on this topic, the next step would be to call your senator; see here for more information.