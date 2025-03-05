(sorry, some of you may have gotten an earlier version of this with the wrong time - reposting to correct)

Usually this would be the hidden thread, but I’m opening it up for two mid-week announcements:

1: Pro-PEPFAR protest in DC this Friday at 12 noon. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has granted PEPFAR a waiver to continue operating, but Musk seems to be illegally refusing to honor it; the protest is urging Rubio to enforce his decision. Organizers include Catholicism blogger Leah Sargent (some of you probably know her by her maiden name Libresco) and various EAs; excited to see the religious and non-religious pro-charity folks working together. You can find more information here and the Facebook event here.

2: New round of bans. I usually try to link all bans so that people have a chance to critique / learn from them, but Substack seems to have messed this up somehow and made it impossible to link to the relevant comments, I don’t know what happened. Link stubs that should go to bans but don’t are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22. You can see if you have any better luck accessing them than I did - otherwise, did you know that the ancient Chinese kept the laws secret, lest people search too hard for loopholes? You’ll learn what the rules are after you’re executed for breaking them.