This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: This year’s Tokyo AI Safety conference is Saturday, April 12; submit papers or sign up to attend at the bottom of the website.

2: I mentioned last week that Google/DeepMind AI safety team was hiring and linked an Alignment Forum post, but it was the wrong one! The right one is AGI Safety & Alignment At DeepMind Is Hiring.

3: Brown University (Rhode Island) is hosting a intercollegiate forecasting tournament on March 15, prize pool of $2000 plus the chance to “interview with a top hedge fund”. See here for more info, or sign up here.

4: Some straggler Metaculus/ACX forecasting winners who I didn’t get to mention last week: