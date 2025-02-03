This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: In the survey results post, I said that none of 37 people described having a highly negative result from ayahuasca. A reader emailed me and said they did, and I realized that there was an issue with overly long text boxes that made me miss their input. They described feeling “like I was being electrocuted in the brain”, “insane nightmares for months”, flashbacks where they “felt like I was on drugs again, back in [an] alien grotesque world”, and a long-term shift to finding “many aspects of the world to be extremely upsetting”. Hopefully this is enough of a negative result for you! I may have missed other long text box answers but I don’t think enough to significantly affect the results.