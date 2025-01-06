This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: This is your last chance to take this year’s ACX Survey. I will close responses on Tuesday.

2: New subscribers-only post, Can You Hate Everyone In Rome?, on how to think about claims like “You can’t hate people for doing X, that would mean hating half the population!”

3: One of the co-authors on the Claude retraining paper commented on my post with some “minor corrections/responses”.

4: I’ve updated my blogroll recommendations for the New Year. This means removing all the blogs I linked/recommend last year - not because I don’t love you, but because I want to spotlight some new writers. With a few exceptions, I plan to change recommendations once a year. Partly this is so that if you ask me to recommend your blog, I can say “I’ll think about it, but I only change recommendations once a year” and put off the decision until you’ve forgotten about it and won’t hold it against me if I refuse. And if you object to one of my recommendations and try to pressure me to remove it, you can wait a year and see how far that gets you.

5: I’m going to try having the Psychiat-List - our database where ACX readers can recommend mental health professionals and view/corroborate/dissent from others’ recommendations - prominently displayed on the front page again. If you have mental health professionals who you like, please go there and recommend them.