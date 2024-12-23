This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: In case you missed the post, there’s a new ACX survey you can take. Deadline Jan 5. Expect me to continue to bother you about that irregularly until then.

2: Happy holidays! ACX may be on a lighter posting schedule until January.