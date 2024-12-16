This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: If you identify as an effective altruist, Rethink Priorities would like you to take the annual EA survey.

2: In honor of my children turning one, new subscriber-only post this week, The Innocent And The Beautiful Have No Enemy But Time.