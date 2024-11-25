This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Message from Meetups Czar Skyler: there will be rationalist-community-associated Solstice Rituals in various cities around the world. And in New York, it will be associated with a three day “mega-meetup” from December 13 - 16.

2: RIP Nikolas Doucet, son of Lars Doucet, ACX guest blogger on Georgism.