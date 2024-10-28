This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Comments of the week are several people saying that the view of solar power’s prospects which I got from the Progress Studies conference was overly optimistic (who could have guessed?). For example, Sol Hando on weather, Jenny Chase on costs (and more), Timothy M on potential learning curve exhaustion, and Phil Getts on the limits of batteries. Also, Erick on nuclear regulation.

2: Another Lighthaven event: Ricki Heicklen is running a quantitative trading bootcamp at Lighthaven (in Berkeley), November 6-10. Prices go up tomorrow from $1350 to $1550, but you can get a $150 discount if you check "ACX Open Thread" for "Where did you hear about this bootcamp?" Register at https://forms.gle/swGLn6jZpfKrN4jN6 . You can read more here or listen to the Patrick McKenzie podcast here. She specifies that “this will not make you rich” and “will not meaningfully boost your resume [to get a job at a] quantitative trading firm”, so I guess it’s aimed at people who . . . just have an abstract passion for learning about quantitative trading and are willing to spend $1000+ to satisfy it? I am as curious as you are whether this is a real demographic; if any of you go, please tell me whether anyone else attended. Meanwhile, I need to learn to say no to advertising Lighthaven events, so I’m committing to no more of them this year unless it’s extra-important.