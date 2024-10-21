This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: I think I’ve given out all Book Review Contest prizes, including free subscriptions. If you think you should have gotten a prize, but didn’t, please email me.

2: New post for paid subscribers, Mostleastremarkablegate And The Nature Of Online Harassment.

3: I’ve been asked to advertise The Curve, a conference on “the trajectory of transformative AI”, including forecasting, alignment, etc. It’s by the Manifold/Manifest/Manifund team and will be held at Lighthaven, Berkeley from November 22 - 24, tickets are $100 for students, $300 - $800 for others. Apply here. I hope to attend.

4: Fine, I guess my life has turned into advertising everything that happens at Lighthaven. Brooke (of Vibe Camp and postrat Twitter) is holding some kind of social-skills-building-event there on November 1. I don’t know anything about it but I like the branding.

5: I am also being asked to advertise NOAI, a conference in New Orleans. It seems to be a joint project of many local philosophical and cultural groups, including the local ACX meetup. There will be AI content, chess boxing, a charitable donation game, and an afterparty at Francis Ford Coppola’s house (I will be disappointed if it’s not made of Megalon). Astral Codex Ten is listed as a sponsor, but I want to clarify that this is the local meetup group only and that I know nothing about it besides what’s listed here. That having been said, I am prepared to endorse it for a sufficient payment in Megalon.