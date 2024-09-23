This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:
1: ACX Grantees Jordan Braunstein and TetraSpace are working on an assurance contract platform to solve coordination problems called Spartacus.app. They’ve asked me to announce:
That Spartacus will be hosting events at LATechWeek and SFTechWeek in October. You can RSVP here for SF and here for LA.
That they’re looking for beta testers to provide feedback on some new features in development. You can join the current beta cohort here, or by going to their website and using the code 259100
That they have an open EA community choice fundraiser at Manifund to help extend their runway and pursue EA-aligned use cases. You can reach out to jordan@spartacus.app with any questions.
